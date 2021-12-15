5 essential party season skincare tips from Vogue Williams

As a model, entrepreneur, DJ and mum-of-two (with another baby on the way), Vogue Williams is nothing if not busy, and she’s regularly seen on the red carpet at glamorous events alongside husband Spencer Matthews.

The Dublin-born beauty, 36 – who launched her own tanning brand, Bare by Vogue, in 2019 – is also a self-confessed beauty buff and has perfected her party season skincare routine.

Speaking at the Amazon Black Friday Live event, the model mum revealed her five top tips for keeping your complexion looking healthy throughout the festive period…

1. Always remove your make-up



Are you guilty of slumping into bed after a festive shindig with a full face of make-up? “No matter how tempting it is to leave it on, just for one night – don’t!” Williams says. “You will always regret not taking your make-up off. And when you’re getting made up and going out more often over Christmas, it’s hard to get flawless make-up if your skin hasn’t been looked after.”

2. Cleanse, cleanse, and cleanse again

“If I go out night after night after night, like we tend to over Christmas, my skin really feels it and can definitely look tired,” says Williams. “At those times, you can’t beat the power of a double cleanse, or even a triple cleanse!”

She recommends using a cleansing balm followed by a gel to make sure every scrap of make-up and dirt is removed. And if your complexion is looking as hungover as you feel the next morning, skincare can help: “Most people don’t realise this, but you should always start those mornings with a proper cleanse again. It makes such a difference to your pores, and ultimately how flawless your skin looks.”

3. Switch up your skincare in winter

Do you use the same products year-round and notice your skin gets more dry in the colder months? “Just like we get the big coat out over winter, our skincare needs to match the weather too,” Williams says. “In the cold especially, you have to protect your skin from cold winds and central heating. The best way to do this is layer up using facial oils so you have protection against the elements.”

4. Prime for parties

“I never thought a primer could be such a game-changer to my beauty routine,” Williams says. “I am in LOVE with the Elemis Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser and will be using it non-stop over the festive season. I use it in three different ways – under my foundation for a gorgeous glow, mixed with my foundation for a dewy finish, or as a highlighter to make my cheekbones pop.”

5. Finish with massage

As a final step in her evening skincare routine, Williams says that you “cannot underestimate the power” of facial massage. “I don’t mean spend hours, just spend a minute massaging your final product in before bed, working from the inside of your face outwards,” she says. “Really get stuck in too, use your whole hand and your knuckles too, not just your fingertips. Your hands are the best tools you’ve got!”