Calling all young artists! RTÉ's This Is Art! competition is back

RTÉ and the Creative Ireland Programme are once again calling on young artists to submit their work for the This Is Art! national competition. Almost 10,000 entries were received last year for the first round of the national competition.

Celebrating visual art made by young people, This Is Art! invites young artists of all abilities, aged 18 and under, individually or in groups, to create an original piece of art that will be showcased in an online art gallery for generations to come.

In so doing, the competition will promote artistic practice among young people and encourage and support creativity, originality and self-expression.

Tania Banotti, Director, The Creative Ireland Programme, says:

“The Creative Ireland programme wants to enable the creative potential of every young person in the country. We’re excited to support RTÉ’s This is Art!. Winners will be announced on June 11 for Cruinniú na nÓg – Ireland’s national day of free creative fun for young people.”

Dee Forbes, Director General, RTÉ, says:

“When we launched the first This is Art! Competition last year, the volume of entries was truly phenomenal. Even more phenomenal however was the quality of the work submitted. The level of creativity, engagement and inventiveness was remarkable, as was the technical skill and proficiency of entrants across all categories.

“For RTÉ, as the provider of Ireland’s only dedicated television and online services for children, This is Art! allows us to provide an important outlet for the young artists of the future.

How it works

The competition is open to all young people of all abilities, aged 18 and under, residing on the island of Ireland and is inclusive of all visual art disciplines.

There are 5 categories:

Age 7 and under

Age 8 – 11

Age 12 – 15

Age 16 - 18

Group category

To enter as an individual or a group is simple.

CREATE a piece of original visual art.

SNAP or Scan a digital version of it.

UPLOAD your entry, along with a short artist statement, to rte.ie/thisisart.

All eligible artwork will then be reviewed by an independent panel of judges and exhibited in our This Is Art! online gallery.

Selected works will feature on billboards across the country and on social media.

The Theme

The theme of this year’s competition is ‘This Is Extraordinary’.

The Prizes

A prize fund of more than €10,000 will be awarded across the different categories for further education and art related vouchers.

Grand Prix Award: One artist in each category will be chosen to receive the This Is Art! Grand Prix Award; a specially commissioned trophy handmade by visual artist Shane Keeling and presenter of the RTÉ series This Is Art Club!

Commendations: Selected works across all categories will receive Commendation Certificates along with prize vouchers for art materials and a professional review of their work;

Group Bursaries: Three Group Bursaries, valued at €2,000 per group, will be awarded through which professional artists will facilitate an art experience for your school or group;

Other: Prizes of bursaries towards art courses, vouchers for art materials and picture framing vouchers will also be awarded.

The Dates

Opening date for entries is Friday April 1, 2022. The closing date for entries is Sunday May 1, 2022.

Winners will be announced on Cruinniú na nÓg, on June 11, 2022.

The Judges

Annie Fletcher - Director of IMMA, Irish Museum of Modern Art

Tadhg Crowley – Senior Curator, The Glucksman

Aideen Barry – Visual Artist

Amanda Coogan – Visual Artist

Will Sliney – Illustrator

This Is Art 2021!

Almost 10,000 entries were received last year and are available to view in the online gallery rte.ie/thisisart

The winning entries and selected artworks were also showcased on billboards all over Ireland in association with Local Authorities.

Further information and all competition details and terms and conditions are available at www.rte.ie/thisisart