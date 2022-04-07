Creative Schools programme now open for applications

The Arts Council have this week announced that applications have opened for schools to apply for the Creative Schools 2022/2023 programme.

Designed to provide opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills, the Creative Schools Programme supports Primary and Post-Primary schools and Youthreach centres across Ireland to put arts and creativity at the heart of children’s and young people’s lives.

Key supports offered by the programme include specialist support and advice from an assigned Creative Associate, training and networking, and funding to implement Creative Schools Plans.

The Creative Schools initiative has been very well received since its inception in 2018, with more than 90% of participating schools recommending the programme.

Speaking at the launch, Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly said,

“We are excited to be able to invite the next round of schools to join the Creative Schools initiative. As part of the Arts Council’s ongoing commitment to plan and provide for children and young people, Creative Schools is a powerful project which places arts and creativity at the heart of young people’s lives.

“We thank the Department of Education, the Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht and all at Creative Ireland for their ongoing partnership in this important national programme.”

Catherine Martin TD, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media said:

“Culture and the Arts are a fundamental expression of who we are as a nation and play an important role in communities across Ireland. I am delighted to be here today at Stanhope Street Primary School, which is a current participant in the Creative Schools programme.

“Creative expression provides opportunities for children and young people to try out new ideas and explore their creative potential. This programme has been devised to give both teachers and students the tools to explore creativity and to implement their own bespoke Creative Schools Plan.

“I encourage all schools to consider applying to Creative Schools and begin their own creative journey.”

Norma Foley TD, Minister for Education said,

“We are delighted to join with our colleagues in the Arts Council and in the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and invite all schools to apply for Creative Schools 2022.

“The initiative provides opportunities for children and young people to build their artistic and creative skills; to communicate, collaborate, stimulate their imaginations, be inventive, and to harness their curiosity.

“ I commend all the schools who have undertaken this journey so far and look forward to a new cohort of schools beginning their participation soon.”

Each school taking part receives a grant and works with a Creative Associate who use their practical experience in supporting them to develop and implement their own unique Creative School Plan.

This is a two-year guided journey in which children and young people’s involvement in planning, decision-making and reflection is central. The programme offers a real opportunity for school communities to explore what creativity means to them, and how participation in the arts can support their schools’ learning and development priorities.

Participation empowers children and young people to develop, implement and evaluate arts and creative activity throughout their schools/centres and stimulate additional ways of working which reinforce the impact of creativity on children and young people’s learning, development and well-being.

All Department of Education-recognised schools and Youthreach centres interested in joining the programme in September 2022 are invited to apply to the Arts Council.

The final deadline for receipt of applications is 17.30pm on Thursday June 2, 2022.