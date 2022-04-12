Search

12 Apr 2022

PICS: Hollywood superstar spotted enjoying Irish tourist attraction

PICS: Hollywood superstar spotted enjoying Irish tourist attraction

The actor was spotted in Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey. Pic: Instagram.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

12 Apr 2022 11:52 AM

A well-known Hollywood superstar has been spotted under the watchful eye of a 'matriarch' meerkat in a County Wexford animal enclosure.

The 21 Jump Street, Foxcatcher and Magic Mike actor, Channing Tatum, was spotted in Wells House, a Victorian country house and gardens in Gorey.

The 41-year-old leading man has come back into the spotlight with his latest film, Dog, which was co-directed by the actor.

While at the attraction, Tatum posted a number of pictures from his visit on Instagram, with the most quirky one being him posing with his 'queen': a meerkat.

Pic: Instagram

Tatum will be appearing in the action-comedy The Lost City, which hits Irish cinemas on Friday.

The film will also star Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt and Daniel Radcliffe.

Tatum, who previously dated English singer Jessie J, is rumoured to now be in a relationship with model and The Batman star Zoë Kravitz.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media