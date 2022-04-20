Search

20 Apr 2022

Special train services for Ed Sheeran concerts cancelled this weekend

20 Apr 2022 6:04 PM

Iarnróid Éireann has cancelled special services after Ed Sheeran concerts this weekend due to a lack of demand. 

The rail operator made the announcement on social media today (April 20) to confirm the cancellations of the 00:40am Heuston/Cork trains on Sunday morning (April 24) and Monday morning (April 25). 

The services were initially put in place to facilitate those attending Sheeran's concerts in Croke Park 

Tickets for the weekend shows are still on sale despite a sold out concert in Vicar Street tonight and Whelan's last night (April 19). 

It's the first time the star has played in Ireland since his his record-breaking ‘Divide Tour’, which ran from 2017-2019. 

The 'Bad Habits' singer will move on to Cork next week before playing in Limerick and Belfast as well. 

He took pictures and pulled pints at a pub in Fitzgeralds in Dublin last night (April 19) ahead of his Whelan's gig, with one unfortunate fan missing out on the meeting: 

Sheeran also went viral last week for singing with fans at a bar in Birmingham, a video of which received almost 60,000 likes on Twitter: 

