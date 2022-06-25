From spider clips to headscarves, these are the seasons must-have hair accessories

Look no further than the spring/summer 2022 catwalks for an easy way to elevate your summer wardrobe.

Nineties and Noughties-inspired hair was styled with all kinds of cool accessories from dainty slides and pretty bows to silky head scarves, there’s a look to suit every outfit – whether you want to put your locks in the spotlight, or disguise a bad hair day.

And now, thanks to TikTok, there are thousands of hair hack tutorials online to help you perfect your crowning glory.

These are the must-have hair accessories of the season…

Bows

At Giambattista Valli, sleek high ponytails were tied with crisp white bows, while at Chanel, black grosgrain ribbons sat atop side-swept waves.

Whether it’s a ribbon, headband or hair clip, make sure your big, beautiful bow takes centre stage.





Nasty Gal Satin Oversized Double Bow Hair Clip in Red





Boden Large Bow Hair Clip

Head scarves

One of the most hotly-anticipated shows of fashion month was Fendace, the Fendi/Versace collaboration, where Noughties-style poker-straight hair was topped with silk scarves in the fashion houses’ iconic prints.

Channel vintage holiday glam with a printed silk scarf around your hair, paired with swimwear and statement earrings.





Chinakwe Silk Printed Queen Chiffon Scarf On Green Jungle





Oliver Bonas Monochrome Lines Striped Print Satin Square Scarf

Jewelled slides

London Fashion Week’s queen of sparkly embellishments, Simone Rocha, sent models onto the SS22 catwalk adorned her trademark diamante hair clips (and a few twinkling tiaras), while at Tom Ford, smoothed-down tresses were accessorised with chunky crystal slides.

Make a statement with a couple of oversized slides, or load up with lots of little clips to create a gorgeous, glittering effect.





Boohoo Grey & Clear Crystal Bead Hair Clip 2 Pack





Oliver Bonas Cybelle Mismatch Faux Pearl & Gold Hair Clips Pack Of Two

Claw clips

A massive Tik Tok trend, claw clips (also known as bulldog clips) are Gen Z’s favourite hair accessory, especially if they’re in a tortoiseshell or marble pattern.

A stylish alternative to boring old hair ties, mini claws are perfect for creating pretty half-up styles, while full-sized clips are the coolest way to get your locks out of the way on hot summer days.





The White Company Large Resin Clip in Tortoiseshell





Accessorize Large Resin Claw Clip