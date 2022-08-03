Search

03 Aug 2022

Nintendo profits down after supply chain issues hamper popular console production

Nintendo profits down after supply chain issues hamper popular console production

Gaming giant Nintendo has said a drop in sales and profits in its latest financial results is down to global supply chain issues affecting the production of its popular Switch console.

Reporter:

Reporter

03 Aug 2022 12:19 PM

Gaming giant Nintendo has said a drop in sales and profits in its latest financial results is down to global supply chain issues affecting the production of its popular Switch console.

The Japanese firm said overall sales to June 30 fell 4.7% compared to this time last year, with unit sales for the Switch family of consoles down 22.9% because of a chip shortage hitting production.

As a result, profits were down 15%, with the company pointing to ongoing global supply chain issues, in particular with electronic components such as semiconductors, as being a key part of the issue.

“Due to delays in the procurement of components such as semiconductors this year, we have not been able to conduct production as planned,” Nintendo said.

“However, we expect procurement to gradually improve from late summer towards autumn, giving us a clearer outlook regarding production for the remaining calendar year.

“In preparation for the holiday season, we will leverage appropriate means of shipment, and work to deliver as many Nintendo Switch systems as possible to consumers in every region.”

Many companies around the world have been hit by supply chain issues in the wake of the pandemic, with lockdowns and illness causing staff shortages in manufacturing hubs such as China that have slowed the production of items including computer chips.

The Nintendo Switch has been a huge success for the company since its launch in 2017, with Nintendo reporting it now has more than 100 million Switch users.

The hybrid system can be used as a handheld, mobile gaming device as well as be slotted into a dock and used as a home gaming system.

It has since spawned two other models – a handheld-only Switch Lite and a more premium Switch OLED Model, which has a better, larger screen.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media