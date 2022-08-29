Search

29 Aug 2022

Love Island runners-up make relationship official in lavish celebration

29 Aug 2022 6:30 PM

Love Island runner-up Luca Bish has asked Gemma Owen to be his girlfriend in an elaborate celebration.

The 23-year-old fishmonger was one of the original contestants on the eighth series of the ITV dating show and came second with the 19-year-old daughter of former England striker Michael Owen.

In a video posted on Instagram, Bish led Owen through a corridor adorned with red roses, candles, red balloons and rose petals to a swimming pool in which the words “Be my girlfriend” floated.

Owen could be seen to mouth the words “Oh my God” before Bish handed her a red Cartier bag containing a bangle which he helped put on her wrist.

The lavish proposal also included tea lights dotted around the pool and a cellist playing music while the pair embraced.

Posting pictures of their celebrations, Owen wrote: “Finally official. Thank you @lucabish for such a special night!”

The couple’s Love Island co-stars were among those sending messages on social media including Ikenna Ekwonna who said “Finally” while Andrew Le Page wrote: “About time”.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu also commented: “Luca did well. Congratulations”.

During their stint on Love Island, Owen insisted she wanted the approval of her family before taking the next step and making their relationship official.

Bish and Owen secured 14.5% of the public vote in the Love Island final, putting them behind the show’s winners Culculoglu and Davide Sanclimenti who triumphed with 63.7%, according to ITV.

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, and Tasha Ghouri and Le Page also made it to the final of the dating series, coming third and fourth respectively.

