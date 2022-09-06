Search

06 Sept 2022

Bentley owned by Elton John heads to auction

A Bentley Continental R formerly owned by singer Sir Elton John is heading under the hammer at auction.

06 Sept 2022 12:04 PM

The 1992 Bentley uses a 6.75-litre V8 engine and has ‘unblemished looks’ according to Car and Classic, which is auctioning off the luxury model. The auction starts today (September 6) and will run until Tuesday, September 13.

Sir Elton bought the Bentley in August 1992 via his management company William A Bong Limited. After keeping it for four years, it was sold to its current owner, who has held on to it until now. It features a high-quality interior with leather applied to nearly all areas, while its factory-fitted alloy wheels are shod in new Michelin tyres. It comes with paperwork showing Sir Elton John’s management company name and a factory service book ‘brimming’ with stamps, according to Car and Classic.

Recent receipts cover all manner of repairs, such as window seals, the ignition switch and a door lock. In 2002, the gearbox was replaced under warranty, too. Though photographed with the registration ’55 VV’, the Bentley will return to its original plate K93 UPE when sold.

The Continental R also incorporates a fully upgraded audio system, with 14 MB Quart speakers hidden around the cabin. Behind a panel in the boot sit a trio of amplifiers that power the speakers, ensuring the best possible audio quality.

Chris Pollitt, Car & Classic Head of Editorial, said: “This Continental R encapsulates the two essential elements in Sir Elton’s life.

“The music legend is well known for his love of interesting cars and it is befitting of such a vehicle and original owner that music would not come through any ordinary audio system.”

