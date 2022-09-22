RTÉ to launch new eight-part current affairs series

RTÉ One will be home to a brand new eight-part current affairs panel series, Monday Night Live, beginning on October 3 at 10.35pm.

The new panel discussion show will see each hour-long programme dedicated to a major issue impacting people's lives right across the country. Each week four panellists will join a presenter in studio with additional live contributions from invited guests.

Journalists David McCullagh, Sharon Tobin, Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan will host the series, with each presenting two programmes.

The autumn eight-part series will deal with the major issues affecting people, including the housing shortage, childcare, and climate change.

The first programme, presented by David McCullagh will examine the impact the cost-of-living crisis is having on people across the country and the challenges people face every day as many of them struggle to survive.

From rampant food inflation to spiralling energy prices, we hear how this autumn many are faced with having to decide between food or heat. David will hear from both Government and opposition politicians, and will speak to business owners, economists, industry figures and those most affected by the crisis about how it could impact as the winter months approach.

Paul Maguire, Interim Managing Editor, RTÉ TV Current Affairs said:

“Our Monday Night Live series will provide an opportunity to really delve into the issues impacting people's everyday lives this autumn and winter. Each hour-long programme will provide the time and space to bring together those in power and those directly impacted by the issue under discussion.

“As well as examining the cause and effect, we will hear from experts and explore potential solutions.”

Ahead of presenting the first episode of Monday Night Live, broadcaster David McCullagh said:

“I know so many people are feeling the impact of the spiralling cost of living every day, it's one of the first things people are talking about. We are going to take an in-depth look at an issue on our new programme, hear from some of those affected, and see what solutions might help them."

Watch Monday Night Live, starting Monday October 3 at 10.35pm on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.