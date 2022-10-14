REVEALED: All the winners at the National Television Awards 2022

The National Television Awards took place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London on Thursday evening.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Joel Dommett, featured performances by Sam Ryder and Lewis Capaldi.
Here is the full list of the winners:
Talent show – Strictly Come Dancing
Authored documentary – Kate Garraway: Caring For Derek
Returning drama – Peaky Blinders
TV Presenter – Ant & Dec
Factual entertainment – Gogglebox
Drama performance – Cillian Murphy as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders
The Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award – I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
Serial drama – Emmerdale
Expert – Martin Lewis
Serial drama performance – Mark Charnock as Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale
Quiz game show – Beat The Chasers
Rising Star – Paddy Bever as Max Turner in Coronation Street
Daytime – This Morning
Comedy – After Life
Talent show judge – Anton Du Beke
New drama – Trigger Point
Special recognition – Sir Lenny Henry
