Lewis Capaldi confirms 2023 Irish gig

Tickets for Capaldi's Irish concert will go on sale next Friday 28 October at 9am from Ticketmaster.
Lewis Capaldi has announced that he will bring his 2023 tour to Dublin's 3Arena on January 30, 2023.
The Scottish singer-songwriter has also confirmed that he will release a new album called 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' which will be released next May.
- @LewisCapaldi has announced his new record 'Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent' along with a tour.— Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) October 18, 2022
He plays at @SSEBelfastArena on 29 January & @3ArenaDublin on 30 January 2023 ✨
Tickets on sale Friday 28 October at 9am - https://t.co/g4EgsFNVlw pic.twitter.com/FqjaZkhQf0
