WhatsApp comes back online after service outage

WhatsApp has come back online for many users after a service outage knocked the popular messaging app offline for around two hours on Tuesday morning.

The Meta-owned platform has not yet confirmed the cause of the fault but had told users earlier on Tuesday that it was working to fix it.

WhatsApp users across Ireland and the rest of the world awoke on Tuesday to find that while most could access their conversations, they were unable to send or receive any new messages.

A persistent message was showing for many users at the top of the app, saying it is “connecting” to the server, but was never able to complete this process, leaving them offline.

Many users had taken to social media to express their frustration at the issue.

In response, a WhatsApp spokesperson said the company had been “working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible”.

The company has not yet commented further on what caused the problem or how it had been fixed.