15 Nov 2022

Covid campaigners fly plane with 35ft banner over I'm A Celeb jungle

15 Nov 2022

15 Nov 2022 5:40 PM

Campaigners flew a plane over the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle with a message for former health secretary Matt Hancock, which read: “Covid bereaved say get out of here!”

The plane bearing a 35ft banner circled the Australian camp for two hours on Tuesday. It was organised by campaign group 38 Degrees who are working with Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice.

The organisation said a noise complaint to the pilot suggests it didn’t go unheard in the jungle.

Since joining the ITV reality show, 44-year-old Hancock has faced much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

In June last year, the MP resigned as health secretary after he was caught breaking coronavirus social distancing rules by having an affair in his ministerial office with aide Gina Coladangelo.

During the show, he has since said it was a “mistake” and he “fell in love,” adding that he was looking for “a bit of forgiveness”.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive of 38 Degrees, said: “No one has forgotten how Matt Hancock conducted himself during the Covid-19 pandemic, not the general public, not his campmates, and certainly not those who lost loved ones.

“Our message emblazoned across the skies makes crystal clear to Matt Hancock, you should be representing the people of West Suffolk and giving Covid Bereaved Families the answers they deserve, rather than playing games for dingo dollars and plastic stars.”

During his time in the jungle, West Suffolk MP Hancock has been voted to take part in six consecutive Bushtucker trials which saw him dodging critters in an attempt to secure as many stars as possible for the camp.

A spokesperson for Hancock said: “Matt continues to support the Covid inquiry and he’ll continue to meet all the deadlines.

“Matt has already handed over his phone and given full access to all his emails and text messages, when requested by Parliament.

“The second reading of Matt’s Dyslexia Screening and Teacher Training Bill is just days after I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! finishes.

“By going on the show, Matt hopes to raise the profile of his dyslexia campaign and will use the platform to talk about an issue he really cares about in front of millions of people.

“Matt is determined that no child should leave primary school not knowing if they have dyslexia.”

ITV are not commenting.

