Cyclist killed in Kilkenny city collision named

The 44-year-old cyclist who died following a collision with a truck in Kilkenny city yesterday was a married father of one who was immersed in the arts.

Peter Healy was secretary of KATS, the amateur drama group in the city and had appeared on stage in Seán O’Casey play, The Plough and the Stars, in The Watergate Theatre last December. He was extremely well liked and very popular.

He is survived by his wife Áine and daughter, Lianna; parents Derek and Julie, brother Ronan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and a large circle of friends.