Shakespeare returns to Castle Yard for magical outdoor event at Kilkenny Arts Festival

Shakespeare in the Castle Yard is always a Kilkenny Arts Festival ‘must see’ and a unique theatrical experience for young and old as part of the August arts extravaganza in the city.

This year, Rough Magic’s new and uniquely Irish take on A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Lynne Parker and created specially for Castle Yard, will offer outrageous proof that Shakespeare is for life, not just for the Leaving Cert.

Spirits, lovers, tyrants, fools – which is which?

Under Lynne Parker’s direction, Rough Magic’s dynamic new creative ensemble of actors and designers give us Shakespeare’s most magical comedy.

From within the walls of the Castle Yard springs a parallel reality as the natural forces of magnetism and electricity run wild; a topsy-turvy universe ignited by incandescent language, where the laws of physics warp, the mind plays tricks, and civilization crumbles beneath a crazy bunch of characters who don’t know which way to turn. We mortals may have meddled with nature too long.

Dates

Thursday 9 August 8pm (preview); Friday 10 August 8pm; Saturday 11 August 8pm; Sunday 12 August 8pm; Tuesday 14 August 8pm; Wednesday 15 August 8pm; Thursday 16 August 8pm; Friday 17 August 8pm andSaturday 18 August 8pm

Castle Yard.

A new Rough Magic production is always awaited with salivatory expectation

The Irish Times

