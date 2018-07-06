Hudson Taylor to play at AKA festival in Kilkenny

The Alternative Kilkenny Arts Fringe Festival (AKA Fringe) is celebrating it’s fourth birthday this year. Formed in 2015 with the remit to showcase local creatives during the established Kilkenny Arts Festival, it has become an entity all of its own.



This year’s programme is bursting with an array of events, from poetry and podcasts to theatre and visual. The net has been cast wider as the reputation of the festival grows, this is evident in the variety of events on offer.



Showing faith in the festival’s potential, TransferMate have continued their sponsorship for this year, having generously come onboard in year one. This is supplemented this year by Kilkenny Leader Partnership (KLP) who have given funding to drive it further.



You’re invited to the Festival Launch!



Staying true to its intention to encompass all local communities, AKA 18 will be hosting a two tiered event launch on Wednesday, July 18. The first part of the evening will be held in Fennelly’s, Bridge Street, Callan at 6pm. Part two will take place the same night at Sullivan’s Brewing Co., 16 John Street, Kilkenny from 9pm. Ring-A-link will be running busses free of charge from behind the Carnegie Library to Callan 5.45pm, and back into town at 8.30pm for the gathering at Sullivan’s. The first part of the evening will be relaxed and family friendly. The events are free and everyone is welcome!



The programme has gone to print, but so as not to exclude any artists wishing to get involved, you can still get into the online programme right up to and during the festival by submitting at www.akafringe.com.



#AKA18 runs from August 2 - 19, the full programme and submit events online at www.akaringe.com. Use the hashtag #AKA18 to advertise on social media. The festival are also looking for volunteers to help out this year. Email volunteers@akafringe.com if you’re interested in joining the crew.