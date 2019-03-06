Magnificent painting sold by Kilkenny auctioneer at Offaly auction

A magnificent Still Life painting, titled, “Hare, Partridge, Pheasant and Snipe on a Table,” made over €1,000 more than its estimate at Fonsie Mealy's sale in Offaly on Tuesday.

It went under the gavel for €3,100 at the auction held in 11 Oxmantown Mall, Birr, Offaly. The piece, measuring, 71cms x 95cms is in a finely hand carved giltwood frame. The auction realised in excess of €325,000 on the hammer with 85% sold.