Kilkenny - The Addams Family want you to join them

Kilkenny Musical Society are holding auditions for their April 2020 Production of the Addams Family on Sunday November 3rd. Auditions are open to new and existing members for all male and female principal roles but you must register in advance by emailing kkmusicalsoc@gmail.com Once you register you will receive the audition material and additional information on audition times and venue. Kilkenny musical society is an adult society and you must be over the age of 18 to join. However, the production team will be seeing boys aged between 10-14yrs who wish to audition for the role of Pugsley Addams and females and males over the age of 16 for the roles of Wednesday Addams and Lucas Bieneke respectively. Anybody looking for a role in the ensemble/ chorus will also be required to audition and must send a mail to register their interest.

Want to join in the fun before the Addams Family begins? Why not come along to our Halloween Fundraiser “Musical Bingo “ on Friday, October 25 at 8.30pm in Rafter Dempsey's, Friary Street. Entry is €5 and will go towards raising funds for Addams Family the Musical which will take place from Sunday, April 5 to Saturday, April 11, 2020 in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny .