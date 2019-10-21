Butler Gallery Christmas party and auction at Kilkenny Castle

Works by Barrie Cooke, Bernadette Kiely, Paul Mosse, Blaise Smith and many more well-known artists will be auctioned by Fonsie Mealy at the inaugural Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit at Kilkenny Castle on Friday, November 29.

All proceeds from the event, which aims to raise in excess of €15,000, will go towards the completion of Butler Gallery at the newly renovated Evans’ Home; situated off Johns Quay in the heart of Kilkenny city. Evans’ Home will provide Butler Gallery with a permanent space to exhibit an extensive and important collection of 20th century Irish art, in addition to a new contemporary gallery space, a learning centre, media gallery, three gardens and a café. This is a hugely transformational move adding to the story of Kilkenny and raising the gallery’s profile nationally and internationally.

As well as the auction of important artworks generously donated by many of Irelands and Kilkenny’s best-known artists, the Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit Party will also feature French café music from Arreglos and Jazz from the Carole Nelson Trio, and unique and luxury gifts from local and national crafts people and businesses. Art is included from Cartoon Saloon, Kevin Cosgrove, Alan Counihan, Paul Doran, Marie Foley, Eithne Jordan, Atsushi Kaga, Nevan Lahart, Teresa Nanigian, Eva O’Leary, Dylan Vaughan, George Vaughan and many more.

Other prizes on the night include tickets to see Ronan Tynan at St Canice’s Cathedral and tickets to Vladimir's Viennese Christmas Gala at Lyrath Hotel, a golden ticket for Kilkenny Arts Festival 2020.

Tickets for the Butler Gallery Christmas Benefit start at €50 and include access to Kilkenny Castle, a wine reception with canapé’s, cocktails and entertainment. Tickets are available to purchase online on Eventbrite or at the Butler Gallery, The Castle, Kilkenny. See www.butlergallery.com , phone: 056 7761106 or email info@butlergallery.com