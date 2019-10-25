Swan Lake for Kilkenny city

Ballet Ireland will present Swan Lake, one of the great love stories of classical ballet in the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Thursday 21st November at 8pm.

This most famous of ballets combines romantic themes, classical technique and ethereal imagery, with Tchaikovsky’s majestic score, to ensure this masterpiece’s immortality.

Swan Lake tells the story of Odette, a beautiful princess, who turned into a swan by day by evil magician Von Rothbart, only to regain her human form at night. Out hunting by the lakeside, Prince Siegfried encounters her and falls madly in love with her. But will he be able to break Von Rothbart’s spell..?

This enduring story of love and tragedy, good and evil and has enthralled audiences since it premiered in 1877. This autumn, 22 leading professional dancers from Ireland and abroad will perform in this breath-taking production which was loved by audiences and critics when last produced by Ballet Ireland.



★★★★ 4 Stars ‘(Ballet Ireland) reaches a new level of artistry with this show.’

The Irish Times