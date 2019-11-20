Joe brings Texas Red Dirt Pub Crawl to Kilkenny

Kilkenny played host to over 100 music lovers and musicians from Texas last week as part of the Texas Red Dirt Pub Crawl.

Cowboy hats, boots and guitars filled Billy Byrne’s, Rollercoaster Records and the Set Theatre as bands like Copper Chief, The Midnight River Choir and solo artists like Austin Allsup, Randy Brown and Kevin Galloway entertained the crowd.



The Kilkenny stop was one on a six day tour that saw the group travel around the country from their Dublin base.

Kilkenny man Joe Shiel has been the group’s contact in Ireland since the trip started.

"It was an honour for me to bring The Texas Red Dirt Pub Crawl 2019 to my home City of Kilkenny,” Joe said.



When I was putting this tour together, the first request I got from my Texas organising colleagues Terressa Nordstrom and Ivan Basham was to include a day trip to Kilkenny and I had no choice in that decision as they enjoyed Kilkenny so much when we visited last year,” he added.



"The feedback from all our touring group is the overwhelming hospitality we received this year from Mayor Martin Brett and Cllr Andrew McGuinness and also to everyone else who accommodated us for our Trip to Kilkenny.

“We loved Kilkenny so much we might be back for a little longer in 2020,” he predicted.

Local Councilor Andrew McGuinness, who helped with the Kilkenny visit, hopes they will base themselves here for a number of nights next year.

“It’s great for Kilkenny to have such a boost at the end of our tourist season and I’m confident Kilkenny has made a good impression and hopefully they will base themselves here next year.

“They are great musicians and they love Kilkenny so I think it’s a perfect match. Kilkenny man Joe Shiel can be thanked for introducing the group to Kilkenny and with his help, next year will be fantastic,” Andrew said.



