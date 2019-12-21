Gaelscoil sings for Amber

On Sunday last, the Choir & Banna Cheoil from Gaelscoil Osraí, together with Soulful Spirit Choir hosted a Carol Service in St. Mary's Cathedral.

This was the children’s debut performance singing with an adult choir and together they sang a mix of well-known and new Christmas carols and songs in both Irish & English.

The school’s Banna Cheoil performed several numbers including an upbeat medley of Jingle Bells which was met with huge applause. All of this was done in aid of Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge.

This service provides emergency refuge accommodation, support and information for women and children affected by domestic violence.

The organisers from Gaelscoil Osraí and Soulful Spirit “would like to thank all those who attended in support of their efforts and gave so generously. We were delighted to have raised so much money for Amber Kilkenny Women’s Refuge”.