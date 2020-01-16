Adult Theatre Club returns to Kilkenny

Barnstorm’s Adult Theatre Club (ATC) continues in 2020 with a new term of 10-week Acting in Theatre.

The ATC was originally introduced in answer to many requests from adults in the region who wanted to know more about theatre and how to make a performance.

With a maximum of 16 members each year the alumni from successive groups have formed the Barn Owl Players which has become a vibrant local amateur theatre company that still creates its own unique blend of theatre and theatrical happenings from classic Irish and international plays to an annual One-Act Festival of Theatre; poetry and song evenings in the Hole-in-the-Wall to full-length productions on the Watergate stage; they have an impressive history over a short time.

The 2019 Adult Theatre Club acted as an introduction to local adults who wished to explore, investigate and create theatre as a hobby and this continues into 2020 with new members welcome.

With the support of Kilkenny’s professional theatre company behind the club, this really is an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic programme of both training and performances.

In the past, club members have experienced training in everything from improvisation, basic acting and stagecraft to theatre directing and scriptwriting.

“The Adult Theatre Club is an ideal way of introducing anyone new to acting and theatre in a fun environment; as well as offering local actors a means of honing their skills.” says Philip Hardy, Artistic Director at Barnstorm.

“No experience is necessary just a keen interest, an open mind and a willingness to try new things.”

Those interested can register with Barnstorm by phone or email. The first session will commenced on Wednesday and will continue every Wednesday evening thereafter from 7.30 to 9.30pm at The Barn, Barnstorm’s premises behind St Canice’s Cathedral.

To book your place or for further details, contact 056-7751266 or email philip@barnstorm.ie