Learn from the masters of trad on St Patrick’s Weekend

As Tradfest Kilkenny roll out their programme for Tradfest 2020, there is a great opportunity to improve your skills and maybe to become one of the festival’s stars of the future.

Some of the best of Ireland’s musicians will give masterclasses and workshops on Saturday, March 14. Artists including Donal Lunny, Máirtín O’Connor and Zoe Conway will deliver intimate classes for those who are seeking to improve their skills.

The Parade Tower will be the venue for Máirtín O’Connor on accordion, Dónal Lunny on bouzouki, Zoe Conway on fiddle, while the equally historic Rothe House will echo to the sounds of local hero Tommy Lanigan on bodhrán, Declan Folan on fiddle and Michael McCague on guitar.

Mayo’s finest Tommy Stenson, rising star of sean-nós dancing and English woman Alice Jones on appalachian folk dancing will get the dancer’s feet tapping on the flagstone floors of the 16th Century merchant’s house.

All of these established and rising stars will share their skills and will also be performing on the main festival bill and the classes and workshops give people an opportunity to see the finer points of their playing up close and personal.

Tickets for these events are reasonably priced at €10 or €15 (plus booking fee) and can be booked now at 'kilkennytradfest.com'.