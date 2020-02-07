Season of concerts begins on Sunday at Castle

Music in Kilkenny’s new series of concerts, which runs from February 9 to June 26, welcomes musicians from far and wide.

First up is the Ficino Ensemble featuring some of Ireland’s leading string and wind players from the National Symphony Orchestra performing music by Prokofiev and Schubert in the Parade Tower on Sunday at 4pm.

Other events at Kilkenny Castle include the Piatti String Quartet from the UK on March 28 and the Irish Baroque Orchestra on April 25 and June 26.

St Canice’s Cathedral is the venue for the French organist Benjamin Alard on 5 April performing music by Bach, Couperin and de Grigny as part of the Cathedral’s ‘Passio’ Holy Week festival.

The Netherlands features prominently with The Archduke Trio on April 19 and Dutch baritone Maarten Koningsberger with Irish pianist Finghin Collins on May 10. Both concerts will take place at the beautiful Kilmurry House, Thomastown.

Advanced booking is recommended due to the limited capacity of the venue.

Young Swedish cellist Carl Henning Fredriksson will play music by Grieg and Brahms with Irish pianist Donal McHugh on May 24 in the Heritage Council, Church Lane, Kilkenny.

Full details of all the concerts are on 'www.musicinkilkenny.com'.

Tickets are on sale through Eventbrite.ie