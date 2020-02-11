Eamon Colman’s tribute to Peg Washington

The Width of Yourself, an exhibition of new paintings by Eamon Colman on public view at Solomon Fine Art from this Friday to February 29 at Balfe Street (beside the Westbury Hotel), Dublin 2.

For this exhibition Eamon has created a new body of 18 paintings entitled ‘The width of yourself’ whose title refers to Peg Washington’s Lane in Graiguenamagh.

As the story goes, in the early 1800s, the widow Peg Washington watched anxiously as new buildings were erected between her home and the Duiske River.

Fearing these buildings would cut off her water supply, she asked the local magistrate, David Burtchaell, for a gap between the buildings to allow her access to water. When asked what width was required she ‘just the width of myself’.

Eamon Colman’s interest grows out of a grounded observation having lived in and lived with the land (900 ft above sea level) in the uplands of north east Kilkenny for the past 16 years.

His day-to-day research methodologies utilise walking as a research tool, so that whilst he is travelling across land on foot he looks down on the surrounding area - both near and far.

This vantage point enables both the minutiae to be intimately experienced whilst at the same time great distances can be broadly surveyed - extending the vanishing point on clear days to include five counties and on foggy days to three feet.

The act of walking and looking is peppered with a desire for an at oneness with nature, a slowing down to be with and learn with and from’ nature, rather than learn – at a distance - about it.

It follows a very successful two-person exhibition ‘Double Vision’ with Blaise Smith at Kilkenny Arts Festival.