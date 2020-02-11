Gowran get ready to dish up a feast of fun, foolishness and fish!

Gowran Pantomime Society will present its 21st anniversary show, The Little Mermaid in the coming weeks.

Take an enchanting journey under the sea and join us as we follow Ariel on her adventures as she dreams of escaping the sea and exploring the world above.

In true panto style, the familiar fable will present a few unexpected twists and turns and hilarious high jinks along the way.

Will Ariel win the heart of her true love Prince Eric?

Or will Octavia marry him instead?

Will the evil sea witch Coraline take over the underwater kingdom?

Directed by Andrew O’Leary and choreographed by Rachel Ball, the show will run nightly at 8pm on Tuesday, February 18; Wednesday, February 19; Friday, February 21 and Saturday, February 22. A Sunday matinee will take place at 3pm on February 23.

Don’t miss your chance to join the cast and crew for an underwater adventure.

To book tickets contact Claire, tel 085-2160051 or book online at 'www.ticketsource.eu/gowran-pantomime-society/the-little-mermaid'.

Tickets cost €12 for adults, €10 for students and OAPs and €8 for children under 16.

Dive right in for a family friendly feast of fun, foolishness and fish.

You’ll have a swimmingly good time!