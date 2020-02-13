Kilkenny band launch their new single

After a busy 2019, in which they released three singles, Kilkenny rock band Oh Bryan are back with their newest single It’s Not Easy, which has been given a 10 out of 10 by Billy McGuinness (Guitarist, Aslan).

The track was produced by the band’s very own Steve O’Brien from the Granges Road in the city with mixing by Alex Loring (Fangclub, Big Spring) and mastered by John Davis (Dua Lipa, The Killers, U2) packs power, precision and breath-taking energy.

Widespread acclaim

The track has been likened to the sound of the Foo Fighters and has already received widespread acclaim from some of the biggest names in Irish music, including Philip Magee (music producer of Kodaline, The Academic and Hermitage Green) who reckoned the track “sounds huge, on par with the Foo Fighters sonically”, while Ed Smith of Today FM commenting that the track has a good sound and great production with a touch of The Foo’s there.

The track is being released with an accompanying live video that was shot by Keith O’Brien (Seo Linn, Kobara) and self produced by the bands lead singer, Steve O’Brien.

The DIY approach the band is following really epitomises the aptly titled single.

It’s not easy

It’s Not Easy chronicles the heartbreak felt following the breakdown of a relationship.

The track has a strong opening with the full band bursting through the silence.

The anthemic nature of the single should come as no surprise given their previous releases including Brittas Bay and The Little Things.

Oh Bryan, consisting of Steve O’Brien (lead vocals, guitar, and drums), Shane Power (guitar) and Billy Campbell (bass, backing vocals and piano) and began as a band in 2016 and tour with Alez Sanchez on drums.

EP rewind

A year later, they released their debut EP Rewind, followed by a number of successful singles in 2018 and 2019.

In the past few months, their show in Whelan’s sold out three weeks in advance and was subsequently upgraded to the main room due to a high demand for tickets.

They have to date supported artists including Aslan, The Blizzards, Chasing Abbey and Little Hours, and have taken to the stage in venues including The Olympia, INEC Killarney and the Wexford Opera House.

Oh Bryan look set to become one of the breakthrough Irish rock bands of 2020, and ‘It’s Not Easy’ marks the start of what is certain to be a busy year indeed.

‘It’s Not Easy’ will be available on all streaming services on February 12, accompanied by a music video on the band’s YouTube channel.