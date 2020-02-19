Grammy award winning Lucinda Williams coming to Kilkenny Arts Festival

Kilkenny Arts Festival has announced that Lucinda Williams will play St. Canice’s Cathedral on Sunday, August 16 as part of the 2020 Festival. Tickets on sale this Friday at 9am from www.kilkennyarts.ie

Fourteen remarkable albums, three Grammy awards, and countless accolades, including Time’s Songwriter of the Year of 2001, Lucinda Williams is one of our most revered artists, beloved for her singular vocals and extraordinary songs. Her recent, boldest and most direct album Good Souls Better Angels unabashedly takes on some of the human, social and political issues of our day.

In 2014 and 2015, Lucinda Williams released two critically acclaimed double albums back to back with Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone and The Ghosts Of Highway 20, respectively. Both releases found her experimenting with arrangements, vocals, song structure and personal subject matter. On Good Souls Better Angels, Williams changes course and chooses to forgo the personal and narrative-based songcraft that has become synonymous with her name and instead speaks to some of the injustices permeating our society. The new songs cut straight to the core with frank and honest commentary on domestic abuse (“Wakin’ Up”), the constant barrage of news (“Bad News Blues”) the dangerous, quick to judge and convict aspects of social media (“Shadows & Doubts) and the haunting reality of the “Man Without A Soul”.

Good Souls Better Angels also features some of Williams’ most intimate and up front vocals on record. She addresses the pain of depression on the achingly beautiful “Big Black Train” and tenderly delivers a poignant song of hope with “When The Way Gets Dark”. She encourages us to push forward on the path of promise and perseverance on the deeply soulful and moving album closer “Good Souls” . This album marks the first time Williams’ husband/manager Tom Overby is credited as a co-writer on many of the new songs and was co-produced by Williams, Overby and Ray Kennedy, who last worked with Williams on her 1998 landmark album Car Wheels On A Gravel Road.

More programme details for Kilkenny Arts Festival 2020 will be announced in due course. Keep updated at Kilkennyarts.ie

Tickets for Lucinda Williams go on sale Friday 21 February at 9am www.kilkennyarts.ie