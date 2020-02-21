Mollereau perfection primed for Dublin exhibition

With such a love and deep passion for nature and all its abundance, Kilkenny based artist, Ani Mollereau creates incredible pieces of art with her rare talent.

Bringing a deep connection and meaning to its subject, each sculpture has its own exuberant style, unique tale and earthly value, as it comes into form as a unique creation from the heart and soul of its creator.

A new exhibition of her work will open at The Sol Art Gallery, The Times Building, D’Olier Street, Dublin on Thursday, February 27 at 6.30pm.

Hopefully as many people as possible will get to go.

Her materials are bronze, silver, bog oak and stainless steel.

Her techniques cover an extensive range from the rock strength of Giacometti and Henry Moore to a delicacy born of a feminism that transcends gender to communicate on a spiritual level.



The maternal power of bronze pieces like Motherhood and the mixture of earthiness and spirituality found in the bog oak and silver collection entitled Women in Celtic Mythology show the creativity and ability of Ani.

Ani Mollereau was born in Dublin and now lives with her husband and four children in rural County Kilkenny where her surroundings are her inspiration.

She is an exceptional, award winning sculptress and has exhibited extensively.

She has won broad acceptance from the arts world and many prizes in recognition of her work, including the Oireachtas Sculpture Prize.

Having spent most of her life around horses she has a great love and affinity with them.

Her memories and experience have cultivated the unique and intricate stories behind her Bronze Horse collection.

Ani’s passion for nature can be seen in her collection of woodland creatures and animal sculptures.

The power and delicacy of Ani’s work tells us with certainty there is much more to life than mundane existence. This latest exhibition is entitled Soul Vision and the piece above was made especially for it.