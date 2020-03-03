Steel Magnolias in Goresbridge promises to be magic

Kilcumney Players are looking forward to presenting the play, Steel Magnolias in Ionad Dara, Goresbridge on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm each evening. Steel Magnolias is an american classic by American writer Robert Harling.

The play is about the bond a group of women share in a small-town Louisiana community, and how they cope with the death of one of their own.

The story is a comedy drama based on his experiences with his sister’s death. The title suggests the female characters are as delicate as magnolias but as tough as steel.

The magnolia refers to a magnolia tree they are discussing in the play and it is also the state flower of Louisiana.

The play opens on Shelby’s wedding day in the fictional Louisiana town of Chinquapin at Truvy’s beauty shop where the women regularly gather on Saturday mornings.

It covers events over the next three years.

Although the main storyline involves Shelby, her mother M’Lynn, and Shelby’s medical battles, the underlying group friendship among all six women is prominent throughout the drama.

The story is set in the fictional town of Chinquapin and begins on the wedding day of the beautiful and spirited Shelby, played by Nadine Devitor.

Her mother Yvonne Devitor is M’Lynn Eatenton, the mother of the bride.

The play is set in their local beauty parlour run by Truvy, played by Ciara Murphy while her new employee Annelle is played by Leann Wall.

Southern Wisdom

Dropping pearls of southern wisdom into the play are Moira Prendergast as the most cantankerous woman in town Ouiser Boudreaux, and Ann Lennon as Clairee Belcher, her longtime pal and the town’s former first lady.

Steel Magnolias is a matriarchal story in which the main characters are multidimensional livewires who interact with one another without pettiness and are hell-bent on living life to the fullest.

The play is a true story and a brilliant depiction of friendship that manages to be witty, warm, uplifting, and, just when you thought you were safe, utterly heartbreaking.

The backroom team in Goresbridge has been very busy.

The set was built by Johnny Doran, Tim Carr and Gerry Kavanagh. Finousa Hanlon is in charge of props, costumes and make-up and has done an outstanding job as always.

John Whitely is in charge of lighting while Chloe Murphy and John McDonald will take care of sound.

Seán Hackett takes on the job of Stage Manager while Mags Whitely and Margaret Coady will be very busy working backstage this year and the play is directed by Mary Meaney.

Kilcumney Players look forward to the usual great support from the local community and hope that everybody will enjoy the play as much as they have.

Steel Magnolias plays on Thursday , Friday and Saturday at 8.30pm. Tickets cost €12 for Adults, €8 for Concessions and €5 for Children. Family tickets are priced at €25 for a family of four.