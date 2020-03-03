Subtitle Film Club starts next Tuesday in Set Kilkenny

Subtitle Film Festival in Kilkenny is thrilled to introduce a regular film club in the Set Theatre, Langton’s. It’s called the Subtitle Film Club and it kicks off on Tuesday, March 10 with the brilliant French comedy La Belle Epoque.

The venue features a brand new digital projector meaning that the quality of the screenings is as good as in any multiplex. The Spring Programme features the Oscar winner Parasite and features superb films from France, Finland, Georgia and Denmark.