Kilkenny roots Festival cancelled

The Kilkenny Roots Festival has been cancelled for 2020. Normally scheduled for the May Bank holiday weekend from Friday, May 1 to 4 it has been called off because of the coronavirus.

In a statement, festival director, John Cleere said that following discussions between organisers and sponsors, they had to cancel the Smithwick’s sponspored.

"The Covid-19 pandemic is still far from reaching its peak and we feel that to safeguard audiences, venue workers, technical crews, volunteers and artists this is the only option open to us, keep safe," he said.



