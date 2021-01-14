Kilkenny band Kerbdog are raffling off rare vinyl test pressings for Samaritans Ireland

Local music legends Kerbdog are currently promoting a charity raffle competition with Hassle Records that sees 'rare as hens teeth' test pressings of their albums 'Kerbdog' and 'On The Turn' put up for grabs.

All funds raised are going to the respective artists’ charity of choice, Samaritans Ireland.

"We think it's a cause worthy of any support that we can give it," the band said.

"Samaritans are available day or night, for anyone who’s struggling to cope, who needs someone to listen without judgement or pressure."

Details of the competition can be found here.

Closing date to buy a ticket is end of day on Sunday, January 17.

Winners will be picked at random and monies raised will be paid direct to the nominated charity, less any applicable fees and relevant taxes.