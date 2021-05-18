Kilkenny-based singer Ali Comerford announces second single and debut album

Kilkenny based singer and multi-instrumentalist Ali Comerford is releasing her second single 'Knots' on May 27, 2021.

Ali is also announcing that her debut album of the same name, 'Knots', will be released everywhere July 29, 2021.

Having toured the world performing viola in classical ensembles for 14 years, Ali moved back to Kilkenny in 2020 and has recorded her debut album of original folk based but classical influenced songs.

About the song 'Knots' Comerford says: "Knots is a song I wrote about anxiety, something we all struggle with at one time or another.

"At the time, I was going through a stage of intense anxiety. I worried about the fact that I hadn’t released any music, about whether people would enjoy my songs or not and also over-analyzed every little thing I had ever done wrong.

"I wasn’t sleeping properly and found I was lying awake at night replaying old conversations and feeling ashamed and embarrassed.

"Anxiety is an extremely isolating thing because when you’re in it, you believe that you are the only person who feels like this. I think it’s powerful when people can speak about their own struggles and maybe eventually it will help us all feel less alone."

Born and raised in Co. Kilkenny, Ireland, Ali started playing and studying classical music at the age of 4.

After obtaining a Masters of Violin Performance from London's Royal College of Music, she relocated to New York, completing a Masters of Music in Viola Performance at the Manhattan School of Music on scholarship.

Ali’s journey in music has seen her grace the likes of New York’s Carnegie Hall, London’s Royal Albert Hall and Dublin’s National Concert Hall. She has toured the world with Lincoln Center Stage, playing sold out shows around Australia, New Zealand and the United States.