RSAG, The Wha, Iarla Ó Lionáird join Kilkenny's September Sounds this weekend

Kilkenny’s beautiful outdoor venues host September Sounds, a celebration of the Marble City’s finest musicians this weekend.

A host of Kilkenny musicians will perform at September Sounds from this Friday to Sunday in Woodstock Gardens, Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre and Butler Gallery. Some are returning home to perform for the first time in two years.

Rarely Seen Above Ground is a storm of sound and an explosion of percussion mixed with hypnotic music and unique visuals! The one man show of sound, visuals and incredible rhythm will headline Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Known to his friends as Jeremy Hickey, RSAG has gained a reputation not only as one of Europe’s most impressive drummers but as a celebrated producer and a talented showman. Hickey’s most recent album Chroma was released in May 2020 and is coined as his finest collection of work to date.

Rising Indie, Punk rockers The Wha are Finn Cusack, Sam Cullen, Marek Lech and Abe G Harris. Childhood friends, Cusack and Cullen forged a songwriting partnership at just 15 years old when they met in post-primary school. Their most recent single Abandon Ship is out now.

Influenced by The Beatles, Brian Wilson, Bob Dylan and more, The Wha will join a stellar lineup at the equally stellar venue at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on Saturday.

The full lineup includes:

The opening night of September Sounds takes place in the stunning Woodstock Gardens with musicians Patrick, Paddy and Maura D Rafter, Siobhán Armstrong and Ronan Browne, Mark Anthony McGrath and Bobbie Carey, Hot4Jazz Quartet and Amber and the Bear performing.

RSAG, The Wha, The Screws, Oh Bryan, Davey Long, Gwen Blanch and Alchemy will take to the stage at Ballykeeffe Amphitheatre on Saturday.

Iarla Ó Lionáird and guests Caoimhín Ó Raghallaigh, Matthew Nolan and Ryan Molloy, the McCauley Brothers and friends, Gary O’Neill, Ali Comerford, Kairen Caine, The Wandering Souls and Elise will close the inaugural September Sounds weekend at Butler Gallery on Sunday.

Free

All concerts are free but ticketed and attendees are encouraged, if they can, to make a donation to Minding Creative Minds, the great organisation which was established to offer a free 24/7 wellbeing and support programme for the Irish Creative Sector. For more details visit www.watergatetheatre.com.