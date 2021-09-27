Kilkenny Catwalk: New trail of 21 cat sculptures to be unveiled on Kilkenny Day

The much-anticipated Kilkenny Catwalk will be officially launched on October 10 for Kilkenny Day.

The Kilkenny Catwalk 2021 is a trail of 21 Kilkenny Cat sculptures decorated by some of Ireland’s most talented artists. Pangur Bán from Cartoon Saloon’s ‘The Secret of Kells’ forms the blueprint of these 5ft sculptures that will lead you on an artistic trail across Kilkenny city. Just download the app and go!

Location: Kilkenny City Time: All-Day

Tickets: n/a. Download the ‘Kilkenny CatWalk 2021’ official app.

Returning for the second year, this Kilkenny County Council initiative will take place all around Kilkenny city and county on Sunday, October. There will be events to suit all ages and interests including live music, movies, markets, children’s workshops, art performances and more.

This celebration of Kilkenny is for locals and visitors alike. The Kilkenny Tourism Ambassadors will be around the city to help you find your way and the Parade and Castle grounds will be a hub of activity, with more events throughout the county. Most events are free, but some are ticketed, see your event for further information.

Kilkenny Day is all about getting out and exploring and experiencing everything Kilkenny has to offer. So put on your black and amber and get out and celebrate our place!