28/09/2021

Anna O’Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny, awarded the RHA Gold Medal

KILKENNY

Abigail O’Brien PRHA was delighted to award Anna O’Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny with the RHA Gold Medal

President of the Royal Hibernian Academy Abigail O’Brien PRHA has awarded Anna O’Sullivan, Director and Chief Curator, Butler Gallery, Kilkenny with the RHA Gold Medal.

The medal is given annually to persons who have made a significant contribution to the arts in Ireland.  It was awarded at Varnishing Day of the 191st RHA Annual Exhibition, held on Sunday.

Irelands largest and longest running exhibition of visual art, the RHA Annual Exhibition, returns for its 191st year.

Vew works by 391 artists working in paint, sculpture, drawing, print, photography and architecture. It opened to the public, with free admission, from Monday. A high point of Ireland’s cultural calendar, this exhibition has proven to be a great opportunity for both first time and experienced buyers alike.

