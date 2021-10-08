Witnessing the Coolbawn ambush from a woman’s perspective

A reading of Coolbawn Women by Thomastown Writer, Gillian Grattan, will take place on Sunday, (October 17) at 4:30pm at Castlecomer Community Hall.

The play looks at three vastly different perspectives surrounding that event. It looks at the stories of three women from contrasting backgrounds.

On June 18, 1921, two young men, Sean Hartley, and Nicholas Mullins, were shot dead by British forces acting on a tip-off about an IRA ambush, from a protestant woman, Florrie Dreaper.

Ann Mullins from Thomastown was Nicholas Mullin’s mother, and her story is that of the devastating loss suffered of a mother who has lost a child.

This role will be read by Castlecomer woman, Mary O’ Brien. Mary, a member of the Deenside Players, has participated in many pantomimes and plays locally and was previously a member of the Kilkenny Musical Society and Ormonde Players.

The role of informant, Florence Dreaper, will be read by Susie Lamb who has acted in theatre, film, television, and voice for over 20 years. Recent acting credits include ‘The Big Chapel’ (Asylum/ Abbey Theatre) as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival, ‘Redemption’, an upcoming TV drama and ‘Mo Ghrá Buan’ feature film, soon to be released. She is a fluent Irish speaker and voices many animation series for TG4.

Erin Kennedy will read the role of feisty fifteen-year-old Mary. Erin joined the Carrick on Suir Musical Society Performing Arts Academy in 2011 learning and enjoying the musical productions before joining the Kilkenny Dramatizers at Ossory Youth, an exciting theatre group facilitated by Gillian Grattan. Erin is currently in rehearsal for Dramatizer’s original murder mystery play, “Fall of The Stones” which will be staged at The Watergate in November.

Coolbawn Women is supported by the Kilkenny Council, Decade of the Centenaries grant. The play will be read at Castlecomer Community Hall on October 17 at 4:30pm. The reading of the play is free to the public.