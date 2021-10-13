Watergate Theatre to host the Irish Chamber Orchestra

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is back on the road touring in November for the first time since 2020 - and the musicians are coming to Kilkenny!

Renowned Grammy Award-winning German Violinist Florian Donderer makes his debut with the Irish Chamber Orchestra for three concerts in Kilkenny, Limerick and Bantry in November.

Berlin-born Donderer has devoted his life to chamber music and his energetic playing and emphatic interpretations make him a valued partner for ICO. His dynamic, brilliant, and incisive playing has seen him perform with some of world’s finest ensembles. As a conductor, he captivates orchestra, musicians, and audiences alike. He has selected a rich baroque programme which opens with C.P.E. Bach’s Symphony in A Major, a lyrical and intriguing work from his Hamburg sojourn. This is paired Hans Werner Henze’s arrangement of Bach’s Fantasy-Sonata I Sentimenti which projects this expressive harmonic material into a larger instrumental range.

Continuing the Bach showcase, Florian highlights short extracts from J.S.Bach’s The Musical Offering, written towards the end of his life, a period in which he became preoccupied with developing his expertise and bringing his high-mindedness to new levels. Mozart adds his voice to Bach’s music, paying tribute to the master of fugue with his Adagio & Fugue in b minor.

Debussy’s sophisticated Danse Sacrée et danse profane is one of the finest works for harp and strings. Finally, Leclair’s Violin Concerto Op. 10 No. 4 in F major demonstrates Donderer’s ability to tackle the often-fearful difficulties of Leclair’s music, with charm and brilliance.

Don’t miss three fabulous ICO concerts with Florian Donderer at University Concert Hall, Limerick on Thursday 11 November, on Friday 12 November at St. Brendan’s Church, Bantry, in association with West Cork Music and Cork County Council and finally, at the Watergate Theatre, Kilkenny on Saturday 13 November. For tickets and more information see www.irishchamberorchestra.com.

The Irish Chamber Orchestra is resident at the Irish World Academy of Music and Dance at the University of Limerick and is funded by The Arts Council of Ireland/An Chomhairle Ealaíon.