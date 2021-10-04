Mayor pays tribute to Gerry Taylor for his 'outstanding contribution' to the arts in Kilkenny

A renowned man of the theatre has retired after an illustrious career spent working in theatres all over Ireland, including The Watergate in Kilkenny.

Gerry Taylor, Technical Manager at the Watergate Theatre for the past eight years, retired from his position last week. This was the last position in a professional life of huge variety spent mostly in the theatres all over Ireland. Gerry’s expertise in lighting design was second to none and was reflected on by his huge network of friends and colleagues in a video montage of stories and greetings curated by his old friend and colleague Christine Scarry (Red Alchemy Theatre Company) shown at the Watergate at his retirement party.

This network of friends and colleagues couldn’t express their gratitude, love and high esteem for Gerry strongly enough showing that his was a professional life characterised by generosity, a focus on solutions not problems, fun and above all else skill at the highest level.

Gerry was awarded a Mayor’s Certificate by Mayor Andrew McGuinness to mark his outstanding contribution to arts and culture in Kilkenny.

"Gerry, this Mayor’s Certificate is to acknowledge your outstanding contribution to the development of The Watergate Theatre and Arts and Culture in Kilkenny. For over 8 years your professionalism, attention to detail and dedication to your job, has ensured that every event at The Watergate Theatre was of an exceptional standard. Your great efforts have contributed to the development of arts and culture in Kilkenny and the high esteem in which The Watergate Theatre is held. It is my pleasure, as Mayor of Kilkenny, to present you with this certificate as a small token of appreciation," remarked the Mayor.