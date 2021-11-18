Search

18/11/2021

Shirley Valentine set to wow Kilkenny audiences for one night only

Mary Cody

mary.cody@kilkennypeople.ie

Following its sell-out run at Dublin’s Gaiety Theatre, treat yourself to an evening of laughter and triumph, as Norma Sheahan, one of Ireland’s leading dramatic actors, breathes new life into Willy Russell’s effervescent and iconic character
Shirley Valentine.
Trapped in a dreary marriage and humdrum life, Shirley wonders when she lost her hopeful, youthful self. With no support from her demanding husband, snooty neighbour, or self-absorbed teens, Shirley resorts to full-blown (although somewhat one-sided) conversations with her kitchen wall.
So, when a divorced friend asks Shirley to go on a vacation to Greece, she bravely gathers what remains of her dignity and begins a humorous and uplifting voyage of rediscovery.
Shirley with ever-opening eyes, begins to see the world – and herself – in a different light… but will she ever go back to being “St Joan of the fitted units”?
The show stars Norma Sheahan, a multi-disciplinary artist whose practice covers theatre, TV, film, playwriting, podcasting, stand-up, radio and voiceovers. Since graduating from RADA she has performed in theatres across Ireland and the UK including The Royal Court, The Abbey, The Traverse, The Gate, Westminster Theatre, Bloomsbury Theatre and The Gaiety.
Norma has written plays for RTE Radio1 and for Bewley’s Theatre, and also TV sketches for RTE. Her new play Sink or Swim has received a development grant from Dun Laoghaire Arts Office, in association with The Mill Theatre and mentor Pamela McQueen.

Shirley Valentine will be performed for one night only at the Watergate Theatre on February 11.

Local News

