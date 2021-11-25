Kilkenny writer tells Irish epic TÁIN from the women’s perspective in new book

Local Kilkenny writer Karina Tynan has created something extraordinary and has rewritten the Irish epic TÁIN from the women’s perspective.

TÁIN: The Women’s Stories is the first publication from Bard Mythologies, founded by Sandy Dunlop and Ellen O’Malley Dunlop. Clare Island has been the venue of the Bard’s Annual Summer School and Karina Tynan has been a member of the Bard Team for over 25 years.

Thomas Kinsella in his introduction to his translation of The Táin says: “Probably the greatest achievement of the Táin and the Ulster cycle is the series of women, some full scale and some in miniature, on whose strong and diverse personalities the action continually turns: Medb, Derdriu, Macha, Nes, Aife. It may be as goddess-figures, ultimately, that these women have their power; it is certainly they, under all the violence, who remain most real in the memory.”

Ellen O’Malley Dunlop of Bard Mythologies says:

“In her book Karina Tynan has brought out all the women in the Táin to their full scale and left none in miniature, in her beautifully crafted, and creative book. Tynan is not afraid to take on the ‘strong and diverse personalities’ of these mythic women and delve down into their bellies where she explores their power from a new and creative place and shows us the workings of the complex and varied nature of what it is to be a woman.

Tynan’s daughter Kathy, the acclaimed visual artist, illustrates her mother’s work so beautifully and sensitively that the images, like the stories, remain with you for a very long time after you put down the book.”

In Tynan’s own words: It is often automatic to judge the likes of Meadhbh negatively. Maybe if we look more closely at her, she can show us how to counteract the limitations that have and continue to be upon women. Myth always holds the potential for wisdom and insight, and so, like poetry, there is often more to be seen than the poet intends. This leaves these stories open to many interpretations.Her story will host an online launch on Nov 28 at 11am Herstory’s Youtube Channel