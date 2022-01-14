Callout for applications for Artlinks Bursaries in Kilkenny

The ArtLinks partners in Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford local authorities are currently accepting applications for the Professional and Emerging ArtLinks Bursary Awards 2022.
The ArtLinks partnership is supported by the Arts Council/An Chomhairle Ealaíon and provides professional development opportunities and supports for established and emerging artists who are resident in the four partner local authority areas in the South East region.
Artists must be a current member of ArtLinks to avail of these supports and registered on or before February 21 to be eligible to apply for these bursaries. New applicants can email artlinks.ie@gmail.com for membership forms.
This year the application process is online and the closing date for receipt of ArtLinks Bursary applications is February 28, 2022 at 5pm.
There will be a separate application process for the Collaboration Award for collaborative projects between ArtLinks members, details of which will be announced in March 2022.
Application forms and guidelines are available to download from www.kilkennycoco.ie. All forms are available as Gaeilge upon request.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.