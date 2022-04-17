Gallery: Fantastic pictures from April Sounds in Kilkenny - click for more!

An incredible total of €5,682 was raised for UNICEF and the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeals during the April Sounds events in Kilkenny.

A further €1,500 was generously donated by April Sounds artists and audiences over the weekend for Kilkenny Civil Defence's Urgent Appeal for Ukrainians arriving in Kilkenny.

St Canice’s Cathedral hosted the opening concert on Friday night, described as ‘one of the greatest nights of music’ to take place in the venue. Stellar performances on the night from Lisa O’ Neill, Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O’Reilly, Arrivalists and Bríd Lyons.

A world premiere of ‘All The Tired Horses’ performed by Lisa O’ Neill, Rónán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O’Reilly left the audience speechless. O’ Neill had recently closed the final season of the last ever Peaky Blinders with her version of the beautiful song by Bob Dylan.

Special guests in the audience from Ukraine who had just arrived in Kilkenny in the early hours of Thursday morning attended the concerts over the weekend and thoroughly enjoyed the beautiful and uplifting music by local and visiting musicians.

“The music community in Kilkenny is just incredible,” said Mayor of Kilkenny Andrew McGuinness.

“I don’t think anywhere else comes close. We are blessed to have so many great people that important cogs in the wheel that makes our vibrant music scene so special.

“The April Sounds gigs over the weekend are evidence of that and a credit to Andrea Keogh and her passion for creating fantastic events, our brilliant arts Officer Mary Butler, Gary and Dave from Rollercoaster Records, our talented sound and lighting technicians and of course the incredible lineup of performers who have all given us a lift after being starved from concerts like this for so long.

“It was particularly special to see the heartwarming welcome for the Ukrainian people in attendance who have found safety in Kilkenny. As Mayor, I’m immensely proud of our music community.”

On Sunday morning, April Sounds moved to the beautiful Medieval Mile Museum for a jam packed day of traditional and folk music. Caoimhe and Séamus Uí Flatharta opened the day with a stunning version of Scarborough Fair to a packed venue and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

At 3pm, Kilkenny’s Gary O’ Neill aired beautiful tracks from his new EP. Audiences enjoyed Galway native Niamh Regan’s pre-gig chat with Irish Times journalist and Culture Vultures co-curator Tony Clayton-Lea.

The fantastic Code Of Behaviour kept audiences entertained outside the museum during concert changeovers and Happy Valley Coffee served delicious home-made treats and great coffee throughout the day.

As the day came to a close, Kilkenny’s Elise opened for Ailbhe Reddy and wowed everyone in attendance. Ailbhe Reddy took to the stage with a pre-gig chat with Tony Clayton-Lea about the creative process of creating her debut album followed by a live set airing new tracks from her second album due out later this year.

Kilkenny-based singer John Hegarty closed April Sounds on Sunday evening to a packed house to launch his new record ‘Twilight’ released on Rollercoaster Records.

“It is fantastic to have the financial support of the LLPS funding from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media to enable us to deliver this wonderful music series” Mary Butler Arts Officer.

“The breadth of performers and our beautiful Kilkenny venues enabled so many to experience the magic of live musical events once more. A huge thank you to all who made this happen.”