Kilkenny makers get involved in largest ever August Craft Month

August Craft Month celebrates local craft in Ireland across the entire month, with a host of exciting events taking place throughout Kilkenny.

This year is the largest ever August Craft Month with a packed programme of over 230 events including workshops, exhibitions, and festivals to allow audiences to immerse themselves in local craft.

People can enjoy creative craft celebrations on their doorstep, as well as hit the road on a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

In Kilkenny local makers from the Cushendale Woollen Mills, Clay Rooms Kilkenny and Jerpoint Glass Studios will all be involved in the celebrations and events, to name a few.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector. Here are just some of the exciting events on offer in Kilkenny.

Transforming fleece to fabric for 6 generations

Location: Mill Road, Graiguenamanagh, Kilkenny

Date: 1st to 31st of August

Price: Free

Visit one of only two remaining vertical woollen mills in Ireland today to hear about how rare Irish fleece is transformed into premium yarns and textiles. Learn about the Cushendale woolen mills history since 1204 with the establishment of Duiske Abbey and continuing through to six generations of the same family. Open studio with 1:1 talks about the mill history and process for anyone who calls over the month of August.

Go on, go on, you will, you will

Location: Unit 1 Crossleigh House, Colliers Lane, Kilkenny

Date: 5th to 14th of August

Price: Free

This exhibition will showcase the work of many ceramic makers from around Ireland including Rose Marie Durr, Gus Mabelson, Aisling McElwain, Caroline Dolan, Jim Behan, Hilary Jenkinson, Mark Campden, Etaoin O Reilly, Liselott Oloffoson, Niamh Harte, Helen Costello, Niamh Synnott, Andrew Ludick, Natalka Makhova and more.

A chance to see the variety of techniques approaches and styles that can exist in this humble domestic vessel that most people use and take for granted daily. We will be celebrating the simple things in this fun exhibition with something for everyone to enjoy!

The exhibition will be held in the windows of Clay Rooms Kilkenny

Exhibition at Grennan Mill

Location: Grennan Mill Craft School, Island Mill Thomastown, Co. Kilkenny

Date: 5th to 14th of August

Price: Free

Arts Week exhibition at Grennan Mill Craft School 5th-14th August.

Exhibiting makers include Debra Bowden, Samantha Capatti, Lorna Donlon, Peter Dovovan, Mary Ann Gelly, Séamus Gill, Nial Harper, Orla Kaminska, Sophie Longwill, Eva Lynch, Susan O’Byrne, Cóilín O’Dubhghaill, Angela O’Kelly, Annemarie Reinhold, Chrissy Shanahan, Michal Tylicki and George Vaughan.

Natural Traces

Location: Jerpoint Glass Studio, Stoneyford, Kilkenny

Date: 30th of July to 31st of August

Price: Free

This exhibition showcases Ceramic artist Jane Jermyn and Printmaker Stephen Vaughan. The work on display in ‘Natural Traces’ demonstrates the makers process to expand visually through inspiration and exploration.

Craft NI, Design & Crafts Council Ireland and Cork Craft & Design have come together to deliver this important initiative.

For more information, and to get a feel for the craft events near you and across Ireland, visit www.augustcraftmonth.org.