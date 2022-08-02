Kilkenny and Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy unveiles preview of Secret Garden exhibition

Kilkenny man and Newstalk presenter Kieran Cuddihy unveiled a preview of ‘The Secret Garden’ Exhibition at Grennan Mill, Thomastown on Sunday, ahead of the forthcoming 2022 Kilkenny Arts Festivals.

Speaking at the preview event Kieran Cuddihy recognised the important role played by the visual arts and the creative community here in Kilkenny. He complimented exhibition organisers on the robust collection and wonderful array of original paintings and sculpture that feature in ‘The Secret Garden’ Exhibition now on view at The Berkeley Gallery at Grennan Mill, Thomastown.

‘The Secret Garden’ Exhibition is presented by The Kilkenny Art Gallery in conjunction with The Berkeley Gallery opened at Grennan Mill, Thomastown. Visitors to The Secret Garden exhibition were treated to an outdoor sculpture garden featuring new original works from some of Ireland’s foremost sculptors.

As part of the overall event, the National Open Submission Show, which is now on view in The Berkeley Gallery features over 400 original paintings from artists across the island of Ireland. This will be the first time that many of these artists will show their work in Kilkenny.

A major feature of ‘The Secret Garden’ is an exhibition of contemporary paintings and sculpture presented by The Kilkenny Art Gallery as featured in their current gallery collection in Patrick Street in Kilkenny City. New original works by leading artists such as Mick Mulcahy, Maria Levinge, Sylvia Parkinson Brown, Amelia Peart, Stacey Williams, Dave West, James Brohan, Susan Keohane, Darlene Garr, Karen Wilson, Kate Beagan, Patrick Cahill, William Grace, Mike Cantwell, Brian O’ Loughlin, Janet Brabazon, Jade Butler, Blaise Butler and Laurence O’Toole.

‘The Secret Garden’ Exhibition is listed as part of the 2022 Thomastown Creative Arts Festival and 2022 AKA Fringe. ‘The Secret Garden’ Exhibition runs until August 20. Exhibition is open daily from 11am - 6pm. Admission is free.