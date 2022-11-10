Dutch masterpiece has Kilkenny connection

A Dutch girl at Breakfast
A prized work of art, which achieved a world record auction price for a piece by Jean-Etienne Liotard in 2017, has an interesting Kilkenny connection.
Liotard's A Dutch Girl at Breakfast fetched £4.4 million at Sotheby's 'Old Masters' sale in London.
The painting was bought from the artist over 250 years ago by the 2nd Earl of Bessborough, William Ponsoby, and remained in the possession of his relatives since its sale.
As chief secretary for Ireland in the mid-18th Century, Ponsonby's Irish seat was none other than classical-style Bessborough House in Piltown, which is of course now home to the Kildalton Agricultural College.
A revised vision for the North Quays has been created by the newly appointed SDZ developer, Harcourt Developments
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.