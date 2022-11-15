Kilkenny craft makers launch ‘Made Local’ campaign

Craft makers and designers have launched the ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ campaign celebrating the quality and value of the design and craft sector in Kilkenny.



The campaign highlights the contribution of craft makers and designers and encourages anyone looking for that special gift or purchase to consider original craft products from local makers in Kilkenny.

The ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ campaign is being run with the support of Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI). This year’s ‘Made Local’ campaign is highlighting the quality and originality of Irish designed and craft-made products. The campaign seeks to remind consumers that buying locally designed, well-crafted products can be a more meaningful experience. It hopes to inspire consumers to think of Irish made crafts products both for themselves and as gifts this Christmas which will support jobs and makers and designers in Kilkenny.

1,355 makers and 350 retail outlets for Irish craft and design are participating in the ‘Made Local, Made to Last’ campaign, including Kilkenny maker and jewellery designer, Yvonne Ross.

Design & Craft Council Ireland CEO, Rosemary Steen, said:

“Made Local celebrates the skill and originality of our local craft makers and the retail outlets that support them in County Kilkenny. This year, we have an important message for consumers that recognises the cost of living challenges we are all facing into. We focus on the quality and sustainability of Irish designed craft products.

“We are asking consumers to take time to think about the long term value of products they buy, particularly in ‘cost per use’ or ‘cost per wear’ terms. We are asking consumers to be mindful in their purchasing decisions and to support their local craft makers wherever and whenever they can,” she said.

For more information on Irish craft and design visit: www.dcci.ie or join the conversation by following @dccireland and #MadeLocal